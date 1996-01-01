2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Position-Time Graphs & Velocity
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Examine the graph illustrating the position of a ship navigating a straight river over time. Determine the ship's average velocity during the time interval from t = 25.0 s to t = 50.0 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.0 m/s
B
4.0 m/s
C
5.0 m/s
D
4.5 m/s