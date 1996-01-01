2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Position-Time Graphs & Velocity
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the provided graph representing the position of a moving car along a straight road over time, identify any time intervals during which the car's velocity remains constant.
A
constant between t = 35.0 s and t = 50.0 s
B
constant between t = 10.0 s and t = 30.0 s
C
constant between t = 20.0 s and t = 40.0 s
D
Velocity is not constant at any time.