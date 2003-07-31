5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A softball was thrown with an initial horizontal velocity component of 15.0 m/s. The initial upward velocity component is equal to this value. After some time, the softball reaches the highest point of the trajectory. How high is this point? Ignore air resistance.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
11.48 m
B
5.74 m
C
22.96 m
D
6.88 m