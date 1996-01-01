36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
36. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
66PRACTICE PROBLEM
Electrons are confined within a quantum box and release photons with a wavelength of 1600 nm during the transition from the 4th energy level to the 3rd. What is the length of the box that confines the electrons?
Electrons are confined within a quantum box and release photons with a wavelength of 1600 nm during the transition from the 4th energy level to the 3rd. What is the length of the box that confines the electrons?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.0 nm
B
1.8 nm
C
2.0 nm
D
3.5 nm