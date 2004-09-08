6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two blocks are connected with a cable through a pulley. The heavier block (70.0 kg) takes 5.5 s to cover 1.5 m from rest. Determine the mass of the lighter block. Assume the pulley is frictionless and massless.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
68.6 kg
B
1.40 kg
C
62.6 kg
D
71.4 kg