6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
The diagram shown is the free-body diagram of a block. Determine the direction of the acceleration vector and label it on the image. You may use a = 0 if the block is not accelerating.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Acceleration is zero.
B
Acceleration is directed to the right.
C
Acceleration is directed to the left.
D
Acceleration is directed downwards.