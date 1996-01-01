12. Rotational Kinematics
Equations of Rotational Motion
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The disk of a sander machine rotates at a constant speed of 700 rpm. The disk's diameter is 10 cm. Suddenly, the machine fuse blows, and the disk takes 36 s to stop. Calculate the linear velocity of a point on the disk's outer edge 15 s after the fuse blows.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.1 m/s
B
2.1 m/s
C
8.5 m/s
D
33.5 m/s