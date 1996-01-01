12. Rotational Kinematics
Equations of Rotational Motion
Equations of Rotational Motion
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
The rotor of the centrifuge accelerates a sample tube at a constant rate. The tube is initially at rest. After 35 s of rotation, the tube's angular speed is 1600 rpm. Calculate the tube's angular acceleration.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.8 rad/s2
B
45.7 rad/s2
C
122 rad/s2
D
168 rad/s2