33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
33. Geometric Optics Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
You have a blurry close-up vision. An eye specialist measures your near point to be 50.0 cm. He tells you that you should wear eyeglasses. If the distance between your eyeball and the glasses is 1.50 cm. i) Determine the focal length of the required eyeglasses to adjust your vision. ii) Express your answer in diopters.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) - 45.6 cm
ii) -0.0219 diopters
B
i) - 15.8 cm
ii) -6.30 diopters
C
i) 15.8 cm
ii) 0.0630 diopters
D
i) 45.6 cm
ii) 2.19 diopters
