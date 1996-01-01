33. Geometric Optics
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
A supermarket cashier has difficulty seeing the prices written on a whiteboard placed at a distance of 1.5 m from him. He prefers to use glasses to rectify his vision. Name the ocular refractive errors causing this vision trouble.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Nearsightedness
B
Farsightedness
C
Presbyopia
D
Astigmatism