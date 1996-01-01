12. Rotational Kinematics
Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A large disk with a diameter of 3.0 m spins with a period of 2.0 s. The disk is slowed down to a complete stop in 15 s. Calculate the number of turns made by the disk before stopping.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
23.6 rev
B
3.76 rev
C
70.7 rev
D
11.2 rev