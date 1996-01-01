12. Rotational Kinematics
Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A wheel has a decoration mounted 20 cm from the axis of the 700 mm wheel. An observer notices that the wheel makes 5 turns every second. Calculate the speed (in m/s) and net acceleration of the decoration.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
v = 6.28 m/s
ar = 197 m/s2
B
v = 31.4 m/s
ar = 4930 m/s2
C
v = 31.4 m/s
ar = 197 m/s2
D
v = 6.28 m/s
ar = 7.88 m/s2
E
v = 0.159 m/s
ar = 0.0319 m/s2
F
v = 0.159 m/s
ar = 0.796 m/s2
