12. Rotational Kinematics
Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A blender motor accelerates evenly from rest to 18500 rpm in 2.0s, maintaining that speed for 8.0s, and finally decelerates evenly to a complete stop in 2.50 s. Determine the number of revolutions made.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3160 rev
B
1.90 × 105 rev
C
1620 rev
D
6320 rev