A geothermal power plant harnesses underground heat to generate 1450 MW (1450 MJ/s) of electric energy. During the process, 4110 MW of excess heat needs to be dissipated to maintain operational safety. To cool the system, the plant pumps water from a nearby river. When the water enters the cooling mechanism, it has an initial temperature of 20°C. To protect the local aquatic life, regulations state that the water temperature cannot exceed 35°C upon returning to the river. Calculate the flow rate of river water, in L/min, required to maintain the power plant's safe and efficient operation.