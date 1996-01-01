24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Gauss' Law
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Gauss' Law
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A positive point charge of -5 μC is held at the center of a thin, hollow spherical shell. The shell has an internal radius of 7 cm, an external radius of 8 cm, and an initial surface charge density of 20 nC/cm2. What is the magnitude of the electric field (E) near the surface of the shell?
A positive point charge of -5 μC is held at the center of a thin, hollow spherical shell. The shell has an internal radius of 7 cm, an external radius of 8 cm, and an initial surface charge density of 20 nC/cm2. What is the magnitude of the electric field (E) near the surface of the shell?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
E = 1.54 × 103 N/C
B
E = 1.93 × 104 N/C
C
E = 1.54 × 107 N/C
D
E = 1.93 × 109 N/C