24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Gauss' Law
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A positive point charge q1 = 2.5 μC is fixed at the center of charged thin conducting spherical shell. The charge density of the shell is 85.0 μC/cm2. The internal and external radii of the shell are r1 = 12.0 cm and r2 = 12.5 cm, respectively. Determine the total electric flux (ΦE) through a sphere centered at the point charge q1 and having radius R, where R < r1.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΦE = -2.82 × 103 N•m2/C
B
ΦE = 0 N•m2/C
C
ΦE = 8.75 × 103 N•m2/C
D
ΦE = 2.82 × 105 N•m2/C