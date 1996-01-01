3. Vectors
Vector Composition & Decomposition
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sketch the acceleration vector (a) and calculate the ax and ay components of a chart pulled by a horse and accelerating at 2.00 m/s2, 35.0° clockwise from the positive x-axis.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
figure a
ay = + 1.64 m/s2
ay = + 1.64 m/s2
B
figure b
ax = + 1.64 m/s2
ax = + 1.64 m/s2
C
figure c
ax = + 2 m/s2
ax = + 2 m/s2
D
figure d
ax = - 1.64 m/s2
ax = - 1.64 m/s2
