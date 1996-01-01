12. Rotational Kinematics
Types of Acceleration in Rotation
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
An 850 g toy sled glides in a circle on a bench (µk = 0.4) with the help of a 1.50 m long thread. A fan fitted on the toy thrusts air creating a 6.0 N force perpendicularly to the thread. The thread can withstand a force of 90 N before breaking. Starting from rest, determine the number of circles completed by the toy sled before the thread snaps.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.68 rev
B
16.8 rev
C
106 rev
D
8.42 rev