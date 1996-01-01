35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
110PRACTICE PROBLEM
An aircraft warning light on the top of a tower blinks once every 2.0 s. A child in a bus, moving at a constant speed in the horizontal direction, first sees the light at a distance of -15 m from their seat and then sees it again 2.0 s later at a distance of +15 m from their seat. Determine the speed of the bus relative to the tower.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.5 m/s
B
15 m/s
C
30 m/s
D
45 m/s