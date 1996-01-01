A current of 0.450 A flows through a winding in the form of a linear solenoid having 80 turns of wire per cm and a cross-sectional area of 7.00 cm2. It is bounded by a secondary winding of 15 turns. Turning off the current in the solenoid reduces the magnetic field of the solenoid to zero in 0.0700 s. Calculate the mean emf induced in the second winding.