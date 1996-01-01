30. Induction and Inductance
Faraday's Law
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Current is increasing uniformly at a rate of 38.0 A/s through a solenoid with a radius of 3.0 cm and has 800 turns per meter. Calculate the electric field induced, measured near the midpoint of the solenoid at a radial distance of i) 0.75 cm and ii) 1.25 cm from the solenoid's axis.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) E = 1.39 × 10-4 V/m ii) E = 2.43 × 10-4 V/m
B
i) E = 1.43 × 10-4 V/m ii) E = 2.39 × 10-4 V/m
C
i) E = 1.27 × 10-4 V/m ii) E = 2.54 × 10-4 V/m
D
i) E = 2.39 × 10-4 V/m ii) E = 1.43 × 10-4 V/m