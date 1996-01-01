12. Rotational Kinematics
Types of Acceleration in Rotation
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The speed of a particle rotating in a circle of radius 0.5 m is increased from rest at a constant rate of 0.25 m/s2. At time t, the magnitude of the centripetal acceleration equals the magnitude of the tangential acceleration. Determine the time t.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.36 s
B
0.71 s
C
1.0 s
D
1.4 s