24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
An electron moves horizontally eastward at 7.20 × 106 m/s. Determine the least electric field strength and direction of an electric field that slows the electron at a constant rate to a complete stop within 3.6 cm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2050 N/C; West
B
4100 N/C; West
C
8400 N/C; East
D
2050 N/C; East
E
4100 N/C; East
F
8400 N/C; West