24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two small spheres separated by a distance 2d lie on the x-axis. Each sphere carries a positive charge q. The origin of the x-axis lies at the midpoint of the two charges. What is the electric field magnitude and direction at the origin? Treat the spheres like point charges.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2q/4πε0d2 in positive x-direction
B
Zero
C
2q/4πε0d2 in negative x-direction
D
q/4πε0d2 in positive x-direction