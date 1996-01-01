18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
A guitarist is tuning his acoustic guitar and pays particular attention to two strings: the 5th string (A string), which is tuned to 110 Hz, and the 2nd string (B string), tuned to 246 Hz. Considering that the strings have the same length and are subject to nearly equal tension, estimate the mass ratio between the A string and the B string.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
MA / MB = 5
B
MA / MB = 8
C
MA / MB = 15
D
MA / MB = 20