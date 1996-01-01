18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
18. Waves & Sound Standing Waves
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
For a 2.2-meter rope secured at both ends, standing waves are observed at two consecutive frequencies,30 Hz and 45 Hz. Draw an illustration of the standing-wave pattern that emerges when the rope resonates at the higher frequency of 45 Hz.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D