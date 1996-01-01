12. Rotational Kinematics
Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A shaft has an angular velocity function ω = (25 - t2) rad/s, where t is measured in seconds. Calculate Δθ for the shaft between t = 0s and the time when the direction of the spinning shaft is reversed.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0 rad
B
115 rad
C
83.3 rad
D
- 16.7 rad