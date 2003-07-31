5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
A toy gun on a horizontal surface fires a bullet at 70° above the horizontal. If the bullet has an initial velocity of 39 m/s and feels negligible air resistance, after how long does the bullet reach the highest point in its trajectory?
A
1.36 s
B
7.48 m/s
C
1.93 m/s
D
3.74 s
E
3.98 m/s
F
2.72 m/s