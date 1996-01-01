2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Intro to Acceleration
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A horse is trotting on a road whose position (in meters) is given as a function of time (in sec) as x = At5 + Bt3. Determine the expression for its acceleration as a multiple of t.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
32At2 + 16Bt3
B
12At + 4Bt3
C
20At3 + 6Bt
D
At3 + 6Bt2