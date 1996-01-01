2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
A school bus is heading to school at a constant velocity. After covering a distance of 140 m in 5.0 s, the driver applies brakes on a traffic signal and comes to rest in 4.0 s. Determine the magnitude of its acceleration in i) m/s2 and ii) in terms of the gravitational constant (g).
A
i. 7.0 m/s2, ii. 0.7 g
B
i. 8.4 m/s2, ii. 0.4 g
C
i. 7.0 m/s2, ii. 0.4 g
D
i. 8.4 m/s2, ii. 0.7 g