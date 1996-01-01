27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Power in Circuits
27. Resistors & DC Circuits Power in Circuits
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the length of a tungsten filament in a halogen lamp that operates at 100.0 V and 75.0 W, given that the filament has a high-temperature resistivity of 9.71 × 10-8 Ωm and a diameter of 5.00 μm?
What is the length of a tungsten filament in a halogen lamp that operates at 100.0 V and 75.0 W, given that the filament has a high-temperature resistivity of 9.71 × 10-8 Ωm and a diameter of 5.00 μm?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
26.9 cm
B
10.7 cm
C
2.69 cm
D
1.07 cm