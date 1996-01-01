27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Power in Circuits
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the FIGURE below, all six identical bulbs emit light. The battery used is perfect. What is the sequence of brightness for these bulbs, listed from the brightest to the least bright?
A
U = T = Y > V = W = X
B
T = Y > U > V = W = X
C
U > T > Y > V = W = X
D
U > T > Y > V > W > X