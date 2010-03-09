36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
36. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
83PRACTICE PROBLEM
After passing through an opening, a neutron exhibits the probability density shown in the figure below. Determine the probability that the neutron will be detected within a 0.015 mm wide strip at i) y = 0.0 mm and ii) y = -1.0 mm.
After passing through an opening, a neutron exhibits the probability density shown in the figure below. Determine the probability that the neutron will be detected within a 0.015 mm wide strip at i) y = 0.0 mm and ii) y = -1.0 mm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 0.0 ; ii) 0.6
B
i) 0.0 ; ii) 0.8
C
i) 9.3 × 10-3; ii) 0.0
D
i) 9.3 × 10-3; ii) 1.0 × 10-3;