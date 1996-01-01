2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Vertical Motion and Free Fall
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
During a voluntary vertical take-off, a dronefly of mass 20 g produces a constant acceleration by flipping its wings for 1.2 s. At t = 1.2 s, the dronefly stops flipping its wings, and 0.2 s later, it is 3.2 m above the take-off level. Calculate the acceleration produced during the first 1.2 s.
During a voluntary vertical take-off, a dronefly of mass 20 g produces a constant acceleration by flipping its wings for 1.2 s. At t = 1.2 s, the dronefly stops flipping its wings, and 0.2 s later, it is 3.2 m above the take-off level. Calculate the acceleration produced during the first 1.2 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.8 m/s2
B
3.5 m/s2
C
5.4 m/s2
D
13 m/s2