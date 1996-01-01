21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
An ideal carbon monoxide (CO) gas has initially a temperature of 290 K and a pressure of 3 atm. The gas undergoes an expansion from 0.5 m3 to 1 m3. The CO final pressure is 4 atm. Carbon monoxide's molar mass is 28.0 g/mol. What is the mass (m) of CO?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
m = 0.5 g
B
m = 23.0 g
C
m = 548.5 g
D
m = 1765 g