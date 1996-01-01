18. Waves & Sound
Beats
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose you have a pair of identical tuning forks, producing sound waves at a frequency of 523 Hz. Holding one of the tuning forks steady, you let the other fall from a 15-meter-high ledge. Ignoring air resistance determine the total beats you will hear before the plummeting tuning fork impacts the surface.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
22
B
32
C
36
D
25