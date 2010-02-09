1. Intro to Physics Units
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
The presence of a magnetic field splits the spectral lines into groups of closely spaced lines. Now consider an f-state hydrogen atom placed in an external magnetic field of 0.500 T where the field is applied in the +z axis. Due to the interaction of the atom's orbital magnetic moment with the applied magnetic field, the energy levels associated with orbital angular momentum (ml) split. Determine the energy difference between adjacent m l levels. Give the final answer in electron volts.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.7 × 10 -4eV
B
2.9 × 10 -5eV
C
6.4 × 10 -4eV
D
3.1 × 10 -5eV