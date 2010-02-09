The presence of a magnetic field splits the spectral lines into groups of closely spaced lines. Now consider an f-state hydrogen atom placed in an external magnetic field of 0.500 T where the field is applied in the +z axis. Due to the interaction of the atom's orbital magnetic moment with the applied magnetic field, the energy levels associated with orbital angular momentum (m l ) split. Determine the energy difference between adjacent m l levels. Give the final answer in electron volts.