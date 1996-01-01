7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Static Friction
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 36 N pile of books is resting on a horizontal table in a library. The coefficients of static and kinetic friction between the box and the table are 0.36 and 0.22 respectively. Determine the magnitude of the friction force on the pile when the pile is at rest and horizontal force of magnitude F = 0 N is applied to the pile.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0 N
B
7.9 N
C
13 N
D
36 N
E
friction force cannot be determined for objects at rest