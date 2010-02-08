24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
We have three small balloons with static electric charges in a square arrangement. The first, second, and third balloons have charges of -8.0 nC, 6.0 nC, and 8.0 nC respectively. Compute the magnitude and angle (clockwise or counterclockwise from the +x-axis) of the net force acting on the 6.0 nC charged balloon.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.1 × 10-3 N, 53° clockwise from the positive x-axis
B
7.3 × 10-4 N, 58° clockwise from the positive x-axis
C
2.8 × 10-3 N, 33° clockwise from the positive x-axis
D
4.8 × 10-4 N, 23° clockwise from the positive x-axis