24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a nanoscale electrostatic system, a tiny charged particle (similar to an electron) orbits a central charged core (similar to a proton) in a circular orbit with a radius of 0.053 nm. The central core's mass is significantly greater, allowing it to be considered at rest. What is the orbital frequency of the charged particle in revolutions per second?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.45 × 1015 Hz
B
6.15 × 1017 Hz
C
7.51 × 1015 Hz
D
6.55 × 1015 Hz