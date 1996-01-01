17. Periodic Motion
Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Vibrating objects emit sound that matches their vibrating frequency. In music, this frequency is categorized into notes. A keyboardist is playing C# (C-sharp) note with a frequency of 554 Hz. The sound is emitted by the diaphragm in a speaker that vibrates at this frequency. Determine the time taken by the diaphragm to complete one cycle and its angular frequency.
T = 554 s; ω = 3.48 × 103 rad/s
T = 554 s; ω = 88.2 rad/s
T = 1.81 × 10-3 s; ω = 88.2 rad/s
T = 1.81 × 10-3 s; ω = 3.48 × 103 rad/s
T = 1.81 × 103 s; ω = 3.48 × 103 rad/s
T = 1.81 × 10-3 s; ω = 3.48 × 10-3 rad/s