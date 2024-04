In an oxygen molecule ( O 2 O_2 O2​ ), the potential energy between the two oxygen atoms due to both repulsion at short distances and attraction at moderate distances can be modeled by  U ( r ) = − ( a / r 8 ) + ( b / r 16 ) U(r)=-(a/r^8)+(b/r^{16}) U(r)=−(a/r8)+(b/r16) , where  r r r is the distance between the atoms, and  a a a and  b b b are positive constants reflecting the electron cloud overlap and van der Waals forces, respectively. Identify the value of  r r r at which  U ( r ) U(r) U(r) is minimized and/or maximized.