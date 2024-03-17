In an oxygen molecule (﻿ O 2 O_2 O2​﻿ ), the potential energy between the two oxygen atoms due to both repulsion at short distances and attraction at moderate distances can be modeled by ﻿ U ( r ) = − ( a / r 8 ) + ( b / r 16 ) U(r)=-(a/r^8)+(b/r^{16}) U(r)=−(a/r8)+(b/r16)﻿ , where ﻿ r r r﻿ is the distance between the atoms, and ﻿ a a a﻿ and ﻿ b b b﻿ are positive constants reflecting the electron cloud overlap and van der Waals forces, respectively. Identify the value of ﻿ r r r﻿ at which ﻿ U ( r ) U(r) U(r)﻿ is minimized and/or maximized.