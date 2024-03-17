10. Conservation of Energy
Force & Potential Energy
10. Conservation of Energy Force & Potential Energy
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an oxygen molecule (O2 ), the potential energy between the two oxygen atoms due to both repulsion at short distances and attraction at moderate distances can be modeled by U(r)=−(a/r8)+(b/r16) , where r is the distance between the atoms, and a and b are positive constants reflecting the electron cloud overlap and van der Waals forces, respectively. Identify the value of r at which U(r) is minimized and/or maximized.
In an oxygen molecule (O2 ), the potential energy between the two oxygen atoms due to both repulsion at short distances and attraction at moderate distances can be modeled by U(r)=−(a/r8)+(b/r16) , where r is the distance between the atoms, and a and b are positive constants reflecting the electron cloud overlap and van der Waals forces, respectively. Identify the value of r at which U(r) is minimized and/or maximized.