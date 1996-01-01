24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
In a photoelectric experiment, 240 nm light is directed toward an aluminum cathode. Calculate the stopping voltage for the photoelectrons. The work function of aluminum is 4.28 eV.
A
0.35 V
B
0.90 V
C
1.3 V
D
2.8 V