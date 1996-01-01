17. Periodic Motion
Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
A person standing on the bridge notices that the bridge starts to vibrate with a frequency of 3.5 Hz when a large truck passes by. If the mass of the bridge is 5000 kg, what is the effective spring constant of the bridge?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.09 × 10 3 N/m
B
1.09 × 10 6 N/m
C
2.42 × 10 3 N/m
D
2.42 × 10 6 N/m