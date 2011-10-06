1. Intro to Physics Units
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
The energy of an electron is mainly determined by the values of the principal and orbital quantum numbers. For the given principal quantum numbers n = 3, n = 10, and n = 150 in a hydrogen atom, calculate the maximum orbital angular momentum l. Express your answer in terms of ħ. What pattern do you see? Also, compare the values of nħ with the Bohr model.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.45ħ, 9.49ħ, 149.5ħ
B
3.39ħ , 10.42ħ, 150.5ħ
C
1.55ħ , 8.50ħ, 147.48ħ
D
3ħ, 10ħ, 150ħ