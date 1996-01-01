1. Intro to Physics Units
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
To clean the dishes in the kitchen sink, you are using a strong dishwashing liquid, drop by drop. How many drops of dishwashing liquid are in a 1.5-L bottle? Estimate the diameter of a drop to be 2 mm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
358,098 drops
B
418,800 drops
C
150,000 drops
D
698,288 drops