33. Geometric Optics
Mirror Equation
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 0.5-mm-tall ant is situated along the principal axis of a thin, spherical shell of quartz coated with aluminum. The ant is 7.0 cm away from the mirror vertex, as shown in the image. The shell has a radius of 8.0 cm. i) Locate and ii) calculate the height of the ant's image.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 2.5 cm to the right of the vertex
ii) 0.18 mm
B
i) 2.5 cm to the right of the vertex
ii) 0.26 mm
C
i) 9.3 cm to the left of the vertex
ii) 0.67 mm
D
i) 9.3 cm to the left of the vertex
ii) 4.0 mm
