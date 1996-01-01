33. Geometric Optics
Mirror Equation
33. Geometric Optics Mirror Equation
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student would like to get a virtual image three times larger than the size of a penny. The student placed the penny 5 cm away from a concave mirror with a focal length of f. What should be the focal length, and the radius of curvature of the mirror in order to satisfy the student requirements?
A student would like to get a virtual image three times larger than the size of a penny. The student placed the penny 5 cm away from a concave mirror with a focal length of f. What should be the focal length, and the radius of curvature of the mirror in order to satisfy the student requirements?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f = 3.8 cm ; R = 1.9 cm
B
f = 3.8 cm ; R = 7.5 cm
C
f = 7.5 cm ; R = 3.8 cm
D
f = 7.5 cm ; R = 15 cm