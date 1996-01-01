A rectangular loop made of silver, 4.0 m by 1.5 m, with a mass of 10.0 kg and resistance of 0.016 Ω, is propelled at 4.0 m/s into a 0.25 T magnetic field starting at x=0 m. The field is perpendicular to the loop. From t=0 s, calculate and draw a graph of v over the interval 0 s≤t≤5.0 s as it moves along the x-axis, assuming no gravity or air resistance, and that the 1.5 m side of the loop is the first to enter the field.