Consider a solenoid with a length of 2.2 m and a diameter of 15 cm. It is wound with 2500 turns of a highly conductive wire (zero-resistance). At an equidistant point from the solenoid's axis and its windings, the induced electric field after 1.0 s is 6.8 × 10 −3 V/m. If it only takes 4.0 s for the current within the solenoid to soar from zero to its peak value when the magnet is activated, determine the solenoid's magnetic field when the current has stabilized.