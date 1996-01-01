30. Induction and Inductance
Faraday's Law
30. Induction and Inductance Faraday's Law
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a solenoid with a length of 2.2 m and a diameter of 15 cm. It is wound with 2500 turns of a highly conductive wire (zero-resistance). At an equidistant point from the solenoid's axis and its windings, the induced electric field after 1.0 s is 6.8 × 10 −3 V/m. If it only takes 4.0 s for the current within the solenoid to soar from zero to its peak value when the magnet is activated, determine the solenoid's magnetic field when the current has stabilized.
Consider a solenoid with a length of 2.2 m and a diameter of 15 cm. It is wound with 2500 turns of a highly conductive wire (zero-resistance). At an equidistant point from the solenoid's axis and its windings, the induced electric field after 1.0 s is 6.8 × 10 −3 V/m. If it only takes 4.0 s for the current within the solenoid to soar from zero to its peak value when the magnet is activated, determine the solenoid's magnetic field when the current has stabilized.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.6 T
B
0.7 T
C
1.2 T
D
2.2 T